Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Marilyn M. Johnson Notice
Johnson, Marilyn M. (Nee Welch) Died peacefully and is reunited with her husband, Dale and her parents, Thomas and Esther, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, age 81. Devoted mom of Kyle, Kevin (Beth), Kurt (Roxanne) and Kenny (Savannah) Johnson. Loving sister of Michael (Judith) Welch and her twin sister, Margaret (the late Ralph) Levreau. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Thursday, June 27, 2019, 3-4PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Research Association or a . She will be laid to rest privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. Marilyn was a huge fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and a lover of Country music. She was a graduate of Pius XI High School and a retired employee of St. Francis Hospital. A special to thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls, Attic Angels caregivers and the staff at Village at the Falls.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019
