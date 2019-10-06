Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Wood National Cemetery
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Olson


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Olson Notice
Marilyn Olson

Kewaskum - Marilyn J. Olson (nee Wright), passed away Monday September 30, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She was born on August 5, 1939 in Milwaukee to Russell and Margaret (nee Schultz) Wright. Marilyn was preceded by her two husbands, Donald Nathan Larson and Maurice Olson. She was retired from Community Memorial Hospital after 32 years of faithful and committed service in the dietary department. She was an avid animal lover. Marilyn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church.

Loving mother of Deborah (the late Thomas) Check, Janine (Bud) Krachtt, Pamela (significant other Bill) Jug, Gregory Larson, the late Cheryl Turner. Loving grandmother of James Check, Joshua Larson, Justin and Nick Jug, Jonathan Lietzau, Jeremy, Jacob, Adam and Brittany Larson, Jennifer, Donna and Sara Turner. Loving great and great-great grandmother to many grandchildren. Loving sister of Ronald (Linda) Wright, Earl Wright, loving aunt of Amber, Ronald Jr. and Chantel, Earl Jr., the late Jason Wright. Further survived by many relatives, co-workers and friends.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held at 10:30am on Friday October 11th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 530959) with Michael Herbert presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30am until 10:15am. Interment will be at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee at 1:00pm.

The family would like to thank Kettle Moraine Gardens for their loving care and compassion.

Memorials to Defenders of Wildlife Foundation are appreciated.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family

(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline