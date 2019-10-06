|
Marilyn Olson
Kewaskum - Marilyn J. Olson (nee Wright), passed away Monday September 30, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She was born on August 5, 1939 in Milwaukee to Russell and Margaret (nee Schultz) Wright. Marilyn was preceded by her two husbands, Donald Nathan Larson and Maurice Olson. She was retired from Community Memorial Hospital after 32 years of faithful and committed service in the dietary department. She was an avid animal lover. Marilyn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church.
Loving mother of Deborah (the late Thomas) Check, Janine (Bud) Krachtt, Pamela (significant other Bill) Jug, Gregory Larson, the late Cheryl Turner. Loving grandmother of James Check, Joshua Larson, Justin and Nick Jug, Jonathan Lietzau, Jeremy, Jacob, Adam and Brittany Larson, Jennifer, Donna and Sara Turner. Loving great and great-great grandmother to many grandchildren. Loving sister of Ronald (Linda) Wright, Earl Wright, loving aunt of Amber, Ronald Jr. and Chantel, Earl Jr., the late Jason Wright. Further survived by many relatives, co-workers and friends.
Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held at 10:30am on Friday October 11th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 530959) with Michael Herbert presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30am until 10:15am. Interment will be at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee at 1:00pm.
The family would like to thank Kettle Moraine Gardens for their loving care and compassion.
Memorials to Defenders of Wildlife Foundation are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family
(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019