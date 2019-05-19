|
|
Weber-Lewis, Marilyn P. Passed away on May 15, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Harry Lewis. Loving mother of Michael (Katie) Weber, the late Timothy Weber, Harry Lewis Jr, and Kevin Love. Proud grandmother of Kaitlyn, Gabriel, and JohnMichael Weber; Lisa, Josh, and Sara Weber; and Harry Lewis III. Dear sister of the late Donald, the late Pembroke, Dorothy, and Gladys "Joy". Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Marilyn influenced many people through her career as a Nurse Practitioner. She went on, advancing her career as the Director of Clinical Operations for the Medical College of WI. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Harry, in the beautiful garden they created together. She loved being with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. Private family services celebrating Marilyn's life will be held. Memorials in her name may be made to the Salvation Army, 1730 N. 7th St., Milwaukee, WI 53205 or at www.milwaukee.satruck.org/milwaukeearc/donate
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019