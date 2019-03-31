Services
Marilyn R. Guenther Notice
Guenther, Marilyn R. (Nee Bergmann) Resident of The Villages, Florida, formerly of New Berlin, WI. Found peace Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 83. Beloved best friend and wife of Eugene for 63 years. Loving mother of Todd (Cheryl). Very special aunt of Diane & Scot Lutzen. Preceded in death by her precious children Jeffrey, Timothy and Christine as well as many other family and friends. Cherished grandmother of Brittany (Jesse) Snyder, Zachary and Jonathan Koeppe and Brandon Guenther. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (11709 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis, WI) with Pastor Jay Thorson officiating. Visitation 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
