Marilyn R. Heinrichs (Nee Baumgartner)
Milwaukee - Was reunited with her beloved husband, Jerry, Thursday March 5, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving mom of John, Ann (John) Heim and Jill (John) Franczek. Proud grandma, of Lorraine (Derick), Kevin, Shirley, Eric, Alan (Keyna), Andy (Kathi), Christopher, and great-grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, March 14th 10-12 Noon, service at noon. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020