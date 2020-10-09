1/1
Marilyn R. Posanski
Marilyn R. Posanski

Muskego - (Nee Brooks) Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Kathryn (Jeff) Larsen, Stephen (Jane) Posanski and Linda Posanski. Proud grandma of Jacob, LCpl Tyler USMC, Andrew and Maxwell. Dearest sister of John (Joan) Brooks. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marilyn enjoyed going on cruises and casino day trips with her husband Leonard, loved the Brewers, her grandkids sporting events, playing cards, visiting and spending time with close friends, the holidays with her family and especially loved spending time with her grandkids. Longtime member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church.

Visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, FRANKLIN from 1130AM until the Funeral Service at 1PM. Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
