Hanke, Marilyn S. age 77, left this Earth on August 11, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. She is survived by her brother, Jim, and 2 nieces Beth Stowell, nee Hanke (Charles) and Laura Schmitt nee Hanke (Albert Guida). She also has 5 great nephews : Christopher, James, Scott, Thomas and Benjamin. Marilyn was a lifelong Milwaukee resident and 5th and 6th grade teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools for 30 years. She was also an avid tennis player and fan. Interment Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11AM at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th Street, where she will interred with her parents, Orville and Ellen, and brother, Larry.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019