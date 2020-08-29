Marilyn T. MosurGreenfield - (Née Schroeder). Found peace on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Wally". Loving mother of Kathleen (Scott) Martin, Mary (James) Hammerle, John (Jennifer) Mosur and Susan (Jeffrey) Gaidosh. Dear brother of John (Joann) Schroeder. Also loved and survived by 6 grandchildren and other family and friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.