Marilyn V. Stempel(Nee Johnston) May 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Deborah (Jim) Porter, Kim (Greg) Maynard, and Mark (Linda) Stempel. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Marilyn retired from M&I Bank, (BMO Harris Bank), after decades of employment. She was known to delight her children with her beautiful handmade crafts that she would gift them on special occasions.Private services will be held at a later date.