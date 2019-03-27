Services
Marilyn Wermuth Notice
Wermuth, Marilyn (Nee McCuskey) Dear wife, mother, and active community leader, unwavering servant of Christ, born in Canton Ohio in 1928, died suddenly but peacefully March 15, 2019. Married 65 years, she was the mother of 5: Robert (Nancy), Bruce (Sherry), Douglas (Lisa), Andrew (Laura) Wermuth and Ann (Marty) Robinson, and is survived by many grandchildren and a great grandson. Marilyn grew up in Canton, the youngest in a family steeped in higher education, civic service, and faith. She lived every day dedicated to passing along her smile and love for life. She played tennis for years and loved keeping up with friends both old and new. She graduated from Denison University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, then earned a business degree from Radcliffe College (now Harvard). While in Boston she met John, and marrying in 1954, the couple lived in New York City where she worked at W&J Sloane in personnel. Their young family moved to Elm Grove 60 years ago, where she embraced the rich fine arts scene of Milwaukee in many areas, notably doing major service on the board of the Florentine Opera Company, all while raising 5 lively children. She was an active member of Elm Grove Community United Methodist Church, including over 50 years as a soprano in the choir. She was a member of P.E.O., Mortar Board, and Junior League. We remember Marilyn's precious ways. She was fond of picking the chocolate nuggets from the ice cream carton! She consistently read and passed along health tips and words of spiritual faith. Godspeed, Marilyn. Visitation to be held March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service at the church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122. Gifts in her memory may go to the church, or to Unity Ministries at Unity.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
