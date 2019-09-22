Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Marina A. Fischer

Marina A. Fischer

Wauwatosa - (Nee Mascari) Passed peacefully at home on September 20, 2019, age 67. Beloved wife for 44 years of Michael "Mick". Loving mother of Ryan (Stacy) and Kelly Fischer. Proud grandma of Elijah and Owen Fischer, Carrera Krueger, and Chelsea Knasinski. Dear sister of Joseph Jr., Rich (Karla), Carlo (Delores), and Gary (Joanne) Mascari, Kathy (Dean) Martin, and Mary (Mike) Poad. Also survived by other caring relatives and many friends.

Marina was employed for 29 years with the Wauwatosa School System and retired in 2018.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Procession to Pinelawn Memorial Park for Interment will follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
