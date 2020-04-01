|
|
Mario Lim Uy, M.D.
Glendale - "Thank You God." There is another saint in heaven today. Mario Lim Uy, M.D. left this world for the next on March 30, 2020. He led an amazing life. He was born on July 22, 1929 in Catarman, Northern Samar, Philippines. He grew up in this small city with his parents Leoncio and Rosario Uy along with his 7 brothers and sisters: Arthur, Remedios, Cesar, Teresita, Manuel, Dionisio Claro, and Fernando.
He lived through World War II and experienced many hardships. While most of his family fled to the mountains, as the oldest, he was left to care for the family home, store, and his parents, who were prisoners of war.
Mario attended Silliman University and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Santo Tomas. He then emigrated to the United States and completed his OB&GYN residency at St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. During that residency, he also met a cute nurse, who became his beautiful bride, Mary Ann Schwellenbach. They were married for 57 years.
Mario and Mary Ann were good Catholics and had 7 children and in turn 18 grandchildren: Cynthia (husband Michael Lessard, Kaitlyn, Madelyn), Michael (wife Katrina DeNardis, Allison, Anthony, Alexander, Adam), Matthew (wife Susan Sandmann, Ann, Teresa), Mark (wife Maureen Dielen, Daniel, Bryce, Theodore, Caspar, Emmanuel), Mario David (wife Mary-Kate Dodge, Liliana), Lisa (husband Edmund Fernandez, Sofia, Andres, Olivia), Teresa (husband David Sapida, Maria).
Mario had a personal relationship with God. He went to church nearly every day, said the rosary (more than once) every day, and taught everyone around him the importance of saying "Thank You God." He loved to travel, buying new cars and boats, wearing snazzy clothes and hats, having a Brandy Manhattan with family and friends, and telling jokes. He always put his family above his own wants and was a loving husband and father. He was a devoted doctor to the underprivileged, always had a smile on his face, delivered thousands of babies, and his patients loved him. This world is a better place because he lived. "Well done good and faithful servant." He will be dearly missed by all. We know he is in heaven today, and as he would say, "Thank you God."
Mario has asked that a Chapel be built in in the Philippines. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made out to "Divine Word Missionaries." Please make a special notation in the donation that this is to be directed towards the Chapel in memory of Dr. Mario Uy. Everyone is invited to share a story or sign the guestbook on the Schmidt and Bartelt web site https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/index.htm. There was a private funeral mass for the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating Mario's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020