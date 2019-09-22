Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Marion A. (Pitrof) Louchaum


1926 - 2019
Marion A. (Pitrof) Louchaum Notice
Marion A. Louchbaum (nee Pitrof)

Milwaukee

- Born to Life February 26, 1926, found peace September 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Norbert, and brothers Bob and Tony. Beloved mother of Tom (Jean). Cherished grandma of Julie (Nate), Shelley (Kevin) Baker and Danny (Kayla). Dear great-grandma of Avery and Emma. Survived by a sister Ceil, sister-n-law Shirley, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Weds., September 25, 2019 at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
