Ordway, Marion B. (Nee Rupp) Age 92. Went home to her heavenly Father August 20, 2019. Survived by loving children James (Kris), Pam (John) Lindsay, John (Diane), Mary Chapman and Jill (Steve) Folkman; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service 2:30 PM on Monday, August 26 at the First Congregational Church 111 Church Street, Hartland. Visitation 1-2:30 PM. See funeral home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019