Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Congregational Church
111 Church Street
Hartland, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
First Congregational Church
111 Church Street
Hartland, WI
Marion B. Ordway Notice
Ordway, Marion B. (Nee Rupp) Age 92. Went home to her heavenly Father August 20, 2019. Survived by loving children James (Kris), Pam (John) Lindsay, John (Diane), Mary Chapman and Jill (Steve) Folkman; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service 2:30 PM on Monday, August 26 at the First Congregational Church 111 Church Street, Hartland. Visitation 1-2:30 PM. See funeral home website for complete notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
