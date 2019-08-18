|
Raymark, Marion B. (Nee Walton) Found peace August 10, 2019 at age 80. Former wife of Mark R. Raymark. Dear mother of Eric (Kathy), Bruce (Heather), Vilas "Ray" (Irma), Sylvia (John) Merrick, Mark G., and Julia Albrecht. Further survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Marion was a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Masonic Lodge in Springfield, MO. A memorial service will be Tuesday at Schaff Funeral Home at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home 4:00 PM until time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019