Marion Burrows
South Milwaukee - (nee Konlock) 2/28/1931 - 3/19/2020. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Darrell L. Burrows, son Jeffrey A. Sobcovack along with her sister Mrs. Evelyn Amann and brother Robert Konlock. She is survived by her children; Guy D. Burrows, Lee Ann Olson, James I. Burrows and Erik Burrows. Her cherished granddaughter Erin E. Long and her husband Robert Long, along with the light of her life her great-grandson Hunter L. Long and Toot's. A sister Mrs. Irene Michna, brothers Mr. Eugene Koonlock, Mr. Rudolfe Konlock and his wife Sue Konlock and sister-in-law Ann Konlock.
Mom is gone now. She passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. In her last years as she battled a debilitating neurological disorder that left her unable to care for herself. She was taken care of by her children and the ones who loved her the most.
Her legacy is the way she lived her life. It was in her smile, her positive outlook, along with kindness that she always tried to have for every one. Always generous and willing to help, she took care of everyone without complaint. She was an excellent example of what a human being could be.
The family also wishes to acknowledge the many years of excellent care provided by her physician Dr. Sandhya Sureddi MD. Thank you.
Mom, we will always miss you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020