Marion C. Chucka(nee Heilmeier) Of Milwaukee entered Eternal life on July 14, 2020 at the age of 92 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband Joseph. Also preceded in death by her mother, Emily (nee Schrader) and two sisters. Dear mother of Michael and Patricia (Steven) Karrasch. Grandmother of Michael Ryan (Megan) and great-grandmother of Sophia. She also is survived by her brother Jack (Delores) Heilmeier of Schofield, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Marion was a member of Christian Women and Holy Rosary Society. She cherished the years she spent as a volunteer at The Pabst Mansion and as a member and officer of St. Joseph's Woman's Club.The family would like to thank the doctors (Zwicke, Bajwa and Weiss), nurses and other care givers at St. Luke's CVICU and Zilber Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during her final days.Visitation Tuesday, July 21 from 9:00 to 10:40 AM at the FUNERAL HOME. Closing Prayers 10:40 AM at the Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.