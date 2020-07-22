1/
Marion C. Chucka
Marion C. Chucka

(nee Heilmeier) Of Milwaukee entered Eternal life on July 14, 2020 at the age of 92 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband Joseph. Also preceded in death by her mother, Emily (nee Schrader) and two sisters. Dear mother of Michael and Patricia (Steven) Karrasch. Grandmother of Michael Ryan (Megan) and great-grandmother of Sophia. She also is survived by her brother Jack (Delores) Heilmeier of Schofield, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Marion was a member of Christian Women and Holy Rosary Society. She cherished the years she spent as a volunteer at The Pabst Mansion and as a member and officer of St. Joseph's Woman's Club.

The family would like to thank the doctors (Zwicke, Bajwa and Weiss), nurses and other care givers at St. Luke's CVICU and Zilber Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during her final days.

Visitation Tuesday, July 21 from 9:00 to 10:40 AM at the FUNERAL HOME. Closing Prayers 10:40 AM at the Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
21
Prayer Service
10:45 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 20, 2020
Mike and Patty so very sorry for your loss. Your in my thoughts and prayers
Kathy Smith Laabs
Friend
July 20, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
July 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
