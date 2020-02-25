|
Marion Ciechanowski (nee Herzberg)
Waukesha - Found peace Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dear mother of Ellen (Kenneth) Griesemer, Edward (Margaret), Christine (David) Thuerk and Janice (Thomas) Beaton. Proud grandma of Shannon, Andy, Jonathan, Megan, Nathan, Jeremy, Alex and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida Herzberg, her brothers, Charles and Robert and her sister, Lila Dellosso.Marion was a longtime employee of Lakeside Manufacturing.
Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W Greenfield Avenue, Brookfield.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army or the Vision Forward Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020