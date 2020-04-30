|
Marion E. Kuchenbecker
Greenfield - (nee Herrmann) Born to Eternal life April 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ralph C. Kuchenbecker. Loving Mother of Dale (Arlene) and David (Sharon) Kuchenbecker. Dear Granny of Ryan (Bethana), Kyle (Amy), Kelly and Kacey Kuchenbecker. Oma to Kasey And Kayleb Kuchenbecker. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private family services were held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020