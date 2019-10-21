|
Marion E. Niedzolkowski (Nee Severson)
Milwaukee - Was born to Eternal Life on October 4, 2019 at the age of 91. "MaMa" has gone to heaven to be with her loving husband Edwin "Farmer", son David, daughter Debra Jean, and her two babies that were lost at birth. She was the caring mother of Connie (Chris) Boyajian, Daniel (Denise) Niedzolkowski. Step mother of Barbara Staats, Margaret "Dolly" (Eugene) Sinner, and John (Doreen) Niedzolkowski. Sister of Ardis (Tom), Leroy (Barbara), the late Hazel and the late Norma. She was known as "Grandma Needle" to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, or as Jaden would say, "Gramma Noodle". She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
Marion was a wonderful woman who loved life. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and loved sitting on her deck admiring her backyard and beautiful flowers. She looked forward to her daily phone call from her granddaughter Tina that would say, "How are you doing MaMa?". Mom always had some type of "sweets" on her table and ready to put the coffee pot on when someone would pop in.
Marion dealt with leukemia for several years. We would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for their wonderful care and kindness that she received.
A Celebration of Marion's Life will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-South Shore Chapel on Saturday, November 2 from 11AM to 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019