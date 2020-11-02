1/1
Marion E. Stoller
Marion E. Stoller

Menomonee Falls - (nee Skorik) Born to eternal life and reunited with her beloved husband Burt on October 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Cherished mother of the late Patricia Mellender and Joel (Patti), devoted grandmother of Elise, Susan, Michael and Daniel (Stacy) and great-grandmother of Halley and Owen. She is also survived by her son-in-law Kenneth Mellender, sisters-in-law Susan Skorik and Eleanor Stoller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her brother and sisters James Skorik, Betty Jane Skorik and Shirley Love.

Marion was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church for more than 50 years where she served as a greeter. She enjoyed music and loved singing, especially with WWII vet Burt on piano. At the age of 69 she earned her driver's license. Marion loved and was loved by many.

Visitation at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH, N88W17658 Christman Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, Monday, November 23 from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at NOON. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH
