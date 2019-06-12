|
Wanta, Marion E. (Nee Thomas) Marion "Marionney" Elizabeth Wanta (age 90) was called home to the Lord on June 10, 2019. Marion was born on February 19, 1929 to Harold and Elsie (Taylor) Thomas, sister of William "Bill" Thomas, beloved wife of Gordon Schenk for 19 wonderful years and Max P. Wanta for 20 great years, who preceded her in death. She was the loving mother of Gregg (Debbie) Schenk, Gayle (James) Czarnecki, Susan (Thomas) Borse, Grandmother of 10, Great-Grandmother of 11, and Great-Great-Grandmother of 1. Marion grew up in Hollywood, FL before moving to West Allis, WI where she married and raised her three children. She was devoted to God and her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, was dedicated to her sales career and cherished making memories with all of her grandchildren. Marion will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, June 14 at 2 PM, with a funeral service to follow at 3 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019