|
|
Marion Ella Doerr
Milwaukee - (nee Wells) October 30, 2019. Age 84 years. Loving wife of the late Earl W. Doerr. Dear mother of Mary (Robert Jr.) Schultz, the late Patricia (Phillip) Bauza, and the late Ellen (Scott) Danielson. Loving grandmother of Kristine (Tyler) Behling, Robert Schultz III, Jean Schultz, Brian Bauza, Cynthia (Evan) Hinterberg, Amber and Anthony Danielson. Beloved great-grandmother of Jonathan and Nathan Hinterberg. Sister of Robert (the late Barbara) Wells and the late David Wells. Sister-in-law of Beverly Beyersdorf. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on THURSDAY, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 West Capitol Drive. Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Private interment.
Marion was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee after 15 years of service. She was a Past Worthy Matron of Grant Park Chapter, which became Vega Chapter No. 76 OES. She was also a Past Royal Matron of Bay View Court No. 8, which became Racine Laurel Court No. 6 O of A. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation Inc. are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019