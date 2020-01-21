|
Marion F. Roskowski
(Nee Hoffman) Born to Eternal Life on January 19, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Preceded in death by her husband Richard. Survived by her daughter Jean (Mike) Price, her grandson Joshua (Robyn), her great-granddaughter Arianna, her step-great-grandson Spencer and her granddaughter-in-law Erica. Further survived by her siblings Eunice Hoffman, Marlene O'Neil and Dennis (Marge) Hoffman, her nieces and nephews; Mary (Jim), Dan (Kandi), Julie (John) and John (Amy) and her great-nieces and nephews; Janie, Jacob, Ian and Lindsay.
Marion was a former employee of AT & T.
Visitation Saturday, January 25 at Clement Manor Chapel, 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield from 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM. Cards in lieu of flowers.
Special thanks to Clement Manor for all of their help and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020