Marion Frauen



Marion Frauen was born in Westover, West Virginia in 1925, the only girl in a family of 4 children. Her father worked for the railroad, and she fondly remembers taking his lunch to him every day. Her mother worked in a children's clothing store.



As a young woman, Marion worked as a model in Detroit for several years before meeting her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Kurt, on Mackinac Island where he had been sailing with a friend. She was stylish and beautiful until the end of her life.



Marion and Kurt settled in Milwaukee in the mid-1950's. Kurt practiced law and Marion took on her most treasured role as wife and mother to a family that eventually included 6 children and a lifetime home in Whitefish Bay. Over the years that followed, she delighted in spending time with her 17 grandchildren and countless great-grandchildren. She was a warm and inviting person who charmed people of all ages with her welcoming spirit.



Marion had many talents, among them a beautiful soprano voice, which she shared with a local audience in musicals with the Bay Players. She enjoyed being on stage and singing in the lead role of "Plain and Fancy," among others. She also wrote and published a children's book later in her life entitled I Met A Wizard, Have You? Its captivating story and colorful pictures delighted many of the great-grandchildren.



Above all, Marion had a passion for helping people until the end of her life. Her caring touched many lives and inspired many lifetime friendships. She cared deeply about people. Perhaps her proudest achievement was working with a local judge to establish transportation services to help parents visit their sons at the Ethan Allen School for Boys in Wales.



Marion will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The world is a better place because she was here.



She is survived by her children Keith Frauen (Maggie), Leith Frauen (Connie), Kim Frauen Flannery (Peter), Susan Frauen Rozanski (Jim), and Eric Frauen (Robyn), and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband Kurt and son Rod Casteel predeceased her.



A private family gathering is planned. Donations to the Camp Manitowish Kurt and Marion Frauen Campership Fund are welcome.









