Marion G. "Jerry" Peich
Ft. Meyers, FL formerly West Allis, WI - (nee Olsen) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 8, 2020, age 104 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Stephanie (Philip) Ludtke and the late Gerianne Mattick. Mother-in-law of Sonja and the late Gerald Mattick. Sister of the late Elliott Olsen. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of Women's Club of West Allis, Ladies Aid at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and charter member of the Altar Guild. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
