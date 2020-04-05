Services
Marion H. Genac


1933 - 2020
Marion H. Genac Notice
Marion H. Genac

(Nee Gierens) Born to Eternal Life on April 1, 2020, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Genac. Loving mother of Kenneth C., Gary (Mary), Jeff (Sue), David (Oscar), and the late Alan Genac. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Also loved by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings.

Due to the current health situation, private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020
