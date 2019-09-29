|
|
Marion H. Onesti
- - Passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 age 77 years.
Marion is survived by her husband, Donald Paullin; daughters Angela (Ron) Sincere and Leah Liegler; and grandchildren Taylor, Chyna, Ash, Josselyn and Logan. Also survived by siblings Leroy Onesti, Paul Onesti, Richard (Susan) Onesti, Rose Mary (Joseph) Putnam, as well as nieces and nephews and numerous Paullin family members. A sister, Juliann Barroso, preceded her in death.
The daughter of the late Scivio and Loretta Onesti of Shawano County, Marion graduated from Bowler High School, received her B.S. from UW-Oshkosh and her M.S. from UW-Milwaukee. She taught English for 34 years at Wauwatosa West High School.
A lover of books and libraries since childhood, Marion served on the boards of the Bridges Library System, the New Berlin Public Library, and the Friends of New Berlin Public Library, the latter for which she chaired the used book sales for many years. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women.
Family and friends will gather On Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of St. Francis, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis 53235 or The Women's Center, 505 N. East Avenue, Waukesha 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019