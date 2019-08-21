|
|
Schlehlein, Marion J. Born to Eternal life August 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her husband Bob. Loving mother of Chuck (Mary), and Cindy (Rock) Schulze. Proud and loving grandmother of Amy (Bryce) Martin, and Michael Schlehlein. Fond sister-in-law of Joan Hendricks and Carol Schlehlein. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church (917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee) from 9:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Committal following Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Marion graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee. During WWII she was an employee of A.O. Smith Corp. On February 8, 1947 she married Robert Schlehlein, had two children, and returned to work as a candy broker for ABC Merchandising Corp., Ogden Foods, and Theater Candy Co. In later years she joined the family business of Schlehlein's Restaurant, Bar and Bowling Alleys. At the age of 75 she became the "Salad Bar Queen" at Kohls Grocery in Ruby Isle in Brookfield for 8 years. Marion was a constant worker. "Hostess with the Mostest" at her home pool parties and Restaurant. Marion's passions took her to President of Holy Cross Church Christian Mothers, President of Catholic Women's Lalumiere League for numerous terms. She enjoyed sheepshead, bridge, bowling, bus trips, bingo, her fellow Red Hats, and a good old fashion. Never let it be said that Marion didn't tell it like it is!!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019