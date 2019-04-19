Services
Marion J. Stengel

Marion J. Stengel Notice
Stengel, Marion J. (Nee Koepsell) Reunited with the love of her life, Wes on Sunday, April 7, 2019 age 89. Beloved Mom of Barbara (Bill) Berens, Cindy (Ted) Nowak and Gregg (Nancy) Stengel. Proud Grandma of 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019, 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Burial on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, meet at the Funeral Home at 9AM to process to Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Greenfield Park Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
