Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
1930 - 2019
Marion Kreissig Notice
Marion Kreissig

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, at age 89. Beloved cousin of Barbara (Randy) Guyer and Nancy (Craig) Holdmann. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Rudy (Eva) and Walter (Shirley).

Marion was a longtime factory payroll clerk at Square D Company.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capitol Dr., on Monday, September 16, at 11AM until time of Service at 12 noon. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Luther Manor Foundation or Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
