Bailey, Marion L. (Nee Burtch) Passed peacefully February 14, 2019 the day after her 95th birthday. Preceded in death by her husband Hamilton, her parents Charles and Martha, siblings Bob, Jim, Bill & Dorothy, and her sister-in-law Beverly. Survived by her sons Mark (Gail) and Paul (Jennifer), five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Eldon (Pat) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Funeral Home 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Marion was a passionate knitter and reader. She enjoyed Bridge with her MENSA friends and the occasional trip to a casino. An opera and classical music lover, she also enjoyed belly dance for exercise. She corresponded with a pen-pal in England for 76 years and volunteered whenever she could. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the USO or the are encouraged.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019