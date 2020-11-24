1/
Marion Lydia Otis
Marion Lydia Otis

Greenfield - Found peace on November 23, 2020 at age 96. She joins her husbands Michael Otis and Delbert West. Lovingly survived by her children James (Barbara) West and Mary Beth (Larry) Hackney. Beloved grandma of Jennifer (Shawn) DeVore, Aaron (Andrea) West, Marcus (Amy) Hackney and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Dennis (Marsha) Kuhnke. Marion is preceded in death by her two sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church ( 5571 S. Marilyn St., Milwaukee, WI) on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:30-11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
