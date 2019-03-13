|
Johnson, Marion M. (Nee Tews) Entered Eternal Rest on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wayne E. Johnson. Dear mother of Kyle (Carol Clark) Johnson of Brooklyn, NY and Evan (Susan) Johnson of Fox Point. Loving grandmother of Bart (Jessica) Johnson, Emily Johnson, the late Rebecca Johnson and Dean Johnson. Dear sister of Annette Dahlke. Further survived by four nieces, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Gathering followed by Service will begin at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7877 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale. Private interment Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019