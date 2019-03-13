Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion M. Johnson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marion M. Johnson Notice
Johnson, Marion M. (Nee Tews) Entered Eternal Rest on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wayne E. Johnson. Dear mother of Kyle (Carol Clark) Johnson of Brooklyn, NY and Evan (Susan) Johnson of Fox Point. Loving grandmother of Bart (Jessica) Johnson, Emily Johnson, the late Rebecca Johnson and Dean Johnson. Dear sister of Annette Dahlke. Further survived by four nieces, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Gathering followed by Service will begin at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7877 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale. Private interment Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now