Marion M. Luckowiak
New Berlin - (Nee Gollwitzer)
Born to Eternal Life Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Carl for 60 years. Loving mother of Barbara Hinckley, Mark, David and Mary Wargolet. Beloved grandma of Krista, Natalie (Victoria), Brian (Kelly) Hinckley and Deanna (Justin) Bagley. Great-grandmother "MiMi" of Claire and Laurel. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Marion was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, 4 brothers, David Wargolet and Robert Hinckley.
Visitation will be held 10AM-11:30AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help (1121 S. 116th St. West Allis, WI 53214), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30AM. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery Waukesha, WI.
Marion is loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020