Nyhus, Marion M. Passed away March 6, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Nyhus. Loving sister-in-law of Donna (Roger) Benrud. Dear friend and neighbor of the late Arnie and the late Dorothy Holen, the late David Holen, Dale (Kathy) Holen, Daryl (Nancy) Holen, and the late Diana Donnelly. Further survived by nieces, nephews, her friends at Landmark, West Allis and Mount Hope Lutheran Church, other relatives and friends. Member of the Moose Lodge. Special thanks to Lake Country Nursing Home in Oconomowoc and the care staff of Pro Health Hospice. Memorial services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 6:00pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019