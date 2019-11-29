Services
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Milwaukee, WI - (nee Geiger) was born peacefully to Eternal Life on November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late James H. Schoenfeld. Cherished mother of Barbara (Joe) Heino and Sheri Finger. Beloved grandmother of Kathryn (Joe) Seguin, Jacob (Katherine) Heino, Dr. Kirstyn Heino, Kimberly (Michael) Turner and James (Ashley) Finger. Great grandmother of Amelia Seguin, Daniel Finger, Ethan Finger, Isabelle Finger, Daniel Turner and Michael Turner. Also survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Marion was a graduate of North Division High School in Milwaukee and was an accomplished musician, playing the piano, harp and other instruments.

Marion was a secretary for the president of Heil Company and later for the Milwaukee Public Schools.

Though not a member, she was a longtime supporter and organist of Job's Daughters International and its Bethel 6 in Milwaukee. She was most proud of her daughters Barb and Sheri, and granddaughter, Dr. Kirstyn Heino, each having served as Honored Queens of Bethel 6.

Visitation at Niemann / Suminski Funeral Home, 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Tues. Dec. 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM

Memorials to and Wisconsin Human Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
