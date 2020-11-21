Marion Malecki
Muskego - (nee Miller) Muskego. Passed to Eternal life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, age 93 years. Loving mother of James, Ronald, Patricia, Mark (Joy), Gary (Maryann), Marie and Michael (Connie) Malecki and Ann (Doug) Kurth. Dear sister of Margie Heinrich and Bernice Stehoviak. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 5PM. Retired employee of Midwest Paper Tube & Can Corp.