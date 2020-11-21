1/
Marion Malecki
Marion Malecki

Muskego - (nee Miller) Muskego. Passed to Eternal life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, age 93 years. Loving mother of James, Ronald, Patricia, Mark (Joy), Gary (Maryann), Marie and Michael (Connie) Malecki and Ann (Doug) Kurth. Dear sister of Margie Heinrich and Bernice Stehoviak. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 5PM. Retired employee of Midwest Paper Tube & Can Corp.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
4
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
