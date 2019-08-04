|
|
Krzyzanek, Marion Michael "Mick" Home with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Loving father of Michael Krzyzanek and grandfather of Brayden and Emsley. Beloved brother of William (Devonet) Krzyzanek, the late Jonny Krzyzanek, Jennifer Reno, Dennis Giese and Carrie (John) Kust. Loving uncle of Anthony and Ashley. Great-uncle of Lorenzo Anthony Krzyzanek. Further survived by his uncle, Jon Reno and his aunt Nancy Reno, other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 7th from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm followed by burial at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019