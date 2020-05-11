Marion R. Broome
Milwaukee - (Nee Miller) Reunited with her husband, William on Sunday, May, 10 2020, age 95. Mother of Rodney (Carol Hack-Broome) and William J. (Ulla-Maija Lemmetty). Grandmother of Sophia, William, Ingram, and Mitchell Broome. Great Grandmother to Juniper Broome, daughter of Ingram Broome and Carlyn Kellett. Favorite niece Florence McLennan. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Norman, John and Howard. Also loved by other family and friends.
Service will be held privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020.