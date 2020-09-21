Marion R. Hatzinger
(nee Storck) of Thiensville, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Margaret (Dan) Costello, Samantha (Scott) Kuehn and Bruce (Elieen) Sutherland. Step mother of Nancy Perez and the late Pete (Lynn) Hatzinger. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 20. A private family service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com