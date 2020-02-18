Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. VERONICA
353 E. Norwich St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. VERONICA
353 E. Norwich St.
Marion S. Reik

Marion S. Reik Notice
Marion S. Reik

Milwaukee, WI - Passed away February 16, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy. Loving mother of the late Robert (Mary), Barbara (Wayne) Schneider, the late Barry (Lynne), Bruce (Joe Witkowski), William (June Jarman). Also survived by many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 930AM-11AM at ST. VERONICA (353 E. Norwich St.). Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11AM. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
