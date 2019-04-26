|
|
Behling, Marion Spence Lambert Born to eternal life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at age 96. Waiting to welcome her home are her predeceased husbands, William H. Lambert Jr. and Philip W. Behling. She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine Spence, and her sisters Joan Spence Moriarty, Nancy Spence Gerth and Catherine Spence. Beloved mother of Marion "Billie" Lambert (James) Schelble, Kathryn "Kit" Behling (Christopher Hansen), and Philip J. (Elizabeth) Behling. Also survived by grandchildren James "Jamie," Patrick, Kim (Yoon Soo Cho) and Sang Schelble; Adam (fiancee Alissa "Ali" Brunet) and Andrew Hansen; Fr. Patrick and Brien Behling; and great-grandchildren Kai Schelble and Cleric Cho. Further survived by her sister Estelle (James) King, many nieces and nephews, plus dear friends Maudie Nagle, Sr. Stephanie Seversin, Lillian Zemlicka and Annie Agard. A war bride at 19, mother at 20 and Gold Star widow at 21, Marion devoted herself to others as a scout troop leader, League of Women Voters organizer, and a major fundraiser, volunteer and emergency coordinator for the American Red Cross. An avid Brewers fan, she enjoyed watching games - but only when they were leading. She had many interests, especially gardening, the daily crossword puzzle and knitting, but she often said her happiest days were spent taking care of her grandchildren when they were young. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. John's on the Lake for taking such good care of Marion the past four years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Robert Church, the American Red Cross or the St. John's on the Lake Employee Fund are appreciated. A proud life-long member of St. Robert Church in Shorewood, Marion was the longest-tenured parishioner. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of E. Capitol Drive and N. Farwell Avenue, at 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 29. The family will greet well-wishers beginning at 10:00 a.m. Marion's grandson Fr. Patrick J. Behling will preside.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019