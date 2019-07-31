|
Behrens, Marion T. (Nee Tronsen) Passed peacefully on July 23, 2019, a few months shy of her 105th birthday. She lived every year of her life filled with the love of God, family, friends, nature and devotion to helping others. Marion was born in Milwaukee on October 12, 1914 to Charles and Emly (Hoppe) Tronsen. As an only child, she was surrounded by extended family, friends, and dear cousin Edith Greve. Marion met the love of her life, Elmer Behrens in junior high. Together they raised two wonderful children, Doug Behrens and Cheri Scharbach. They split their time between Wauwatosa and Pleasant Lake near East Troy. Throughout her long life, whether as a Girl Scout leader, starting the Senior Center at Redeemer Lutheran Church or founding the Apartment Store at the Village of Manor Park, Marion volunteered her time and talents. Marion and Elmer were married for over 54 years when Elmer passed away in 1993. Marion is survived by her loving daughter Cheri Scharbach, daughter-in-law Patti Behrens, grandchildren Tracy (Doug) Marconnet, Brad Behrens, Chad (Lisa) Scharbach, Christin (Dave)Booth and Cari Scharbach, Great grandchildren Hannah Scharbach, Rylan and Jack Booth and Ben Noeske, and extended family Bob Scharbach, Pam MacArthur and Becki Behrens. Marion was preceded in death by her dear husband Elmer and beloved son Doug. Marion has been an inspiration to many, sharing her life story, her incredibly positive way of seeing the world, sharing a smile, thanking someone for caring for her or for taking the time to visit, or making a new friend. Peace Marion and safe travels. Memorial Visitation Monday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m., with Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.at the Village at Manor Park in the Palmer House Chapel, 3023 S. 84th St., West Allis, WI 53227. Memorial contributions may be made to VMP Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019