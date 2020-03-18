|
|
Sr. Marion Verhaalen, SSSF
Milwaukee - March 16, 2020. Age 89 years. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia Rader of Orange City, FL, nieces, nephews, many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Private Services were held. To view a video of the service, please visit http://www.ustream.tv/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020