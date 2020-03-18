Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Verhaalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Marion Verhaalen SSSF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Marion Verhaalen SSSF Notice
Sr. Marion Verhaalen, SSSF

Milwaukee - March 16, 2020. Age 89 years. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia Rader of Orange City, FL, nieces, nephews, many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 70 years.

Private Services were held. To view a video of the service, please visit http://www.ustream.tv/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline