Winston, Marion (nee Katz) May 21, 2019, age 97, of Brown Deer. Preceded in death by husband Michael Winston. Dear mother of Judy (Dr. Bruce) Schlecter, Dr. Jeffrey (Laura) Winston, Dr. James (Julie Gorens-Winston) Winston, Joel (Nancy) Winston, and Dr. Jay (Miriam Moses-Winston) Winston. Cherished grandmother of Blair (Amy), Daren, and Jordan Schlecter; Goldie (Louie) Pine, Matthew, and Ryan Winston; Danielle, Jennifer, and David Winston; Nicole and Andrew Winston; Alaina and Grant Winston. Caring great-grandmother of Emily and Ethan Schlecter; Penelope Pine. Special thanks to Dr. Raul Mateo for his outstanding devotion and care, loving caretaker Dasha, and Kwaku Dadzie for his spiritual kindness and care. Graveside entombment 2PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Shalom, The Shul, Congregation Beth Jehudah, or Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019