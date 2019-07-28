Resources
More Obituaries for Marisa Yenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marisa K. Yenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marisa K. Yenter Notice
Yenter, Marisa K. Died in a tragic car accident on October 14, 2018 in Morongo Valley, California at the age of 24. Cherished daughter of Julie M. Kaiser and Robert A. Yenter; loving sister of William, Nikki McGuinnis (Brian), Robert (Nicole), Carey, Darin(Joie), Kevan; and loved by many other relatives and friends. She attended Grafton High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was loving, intelligent, passionate, adventurous, strong, ambitious and empathetic. She was a kind hearted soul and touched many lives. She loved all kinds of animals who brought joy to her life. At age 22, she packed up her car, two dogs, Smeagle and Donnie, two cats, George and Spliff and her cockatoo, Kai and moved to California. She fulfilled her dream to live with sunshine, warm weather, beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She was an entrepreneur, full of ideas and dreams. Marisa was a beautiful young woman. She will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline