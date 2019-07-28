|
Yenter, Marisa K. Died in a tragic car accident on October 14, 2018 in Morongo Valley, California at the age of 24. Cherished daughter of Julie M. Kaiser and Robert A. Yenter; loving sister of William, Nikki McGuinnis (Brian), Robert (Nicole), Carey, Darin(Joie), Kevan; and loved by many other relatives and friends. She attended Grafton High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was loving, intelligent, passionate, adventurous, strong, ambitious and empathetic. She was a kind hearted soul and touched many lives. She loved all kinds of animals who brought joy to her life. At age 22, she packed up her car, two dogs, Smeagle and Donnie, two cats, George and Spliff and her cockatoo, Kai and moved to California. She fulfilled her dream to live with sunshine, warm weather, beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She was an entrepreneur, full of ideas and dreams. Marisa was a beautiful young woman. She will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019