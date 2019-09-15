|
Marjorie A. Eske
Brookfield - (nee Arnold) Passed peacefully on September 4, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Dear mother of Thomas (Jean) and the late Cynthia (Robert) Soerens. Grandmother of Stephanie Borkowski, Robbie Soerens, Jenny Vojvodich. and Kristy Harder. Great-grandmother of ten. Aunt of Daryl Arnold, Lynne Schuppie and the late Gene Arnold. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Rueben, Oliver, Dorothy, and Gilbert.
Marjorie was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church where she served in the choir for many years.
Visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 3:30 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 5:30 PM at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, 8424 W. Center St. Private Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019