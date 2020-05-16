Marjorie A. Etzel
Butler - (Nee Blau) Age 87. Found eternal peace and was welcomed into God's loving arms on Thursday, May 7, 2020. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and service details.
Butler - (Nee Blau) Age 87. Found eternal peace and was welcomed into God's loving arms on Thursday, May 7, 2020. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and service details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.